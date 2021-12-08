Delaware 68, Lafayette 58

LAFAYETTE (2-7)
Jenkins 3-6 0-0 8, O’Boyle 4-12 2-2 13, Quinn 6-10 0-0 12, Fulton 1-7 0-0 3, Perry 4-8 0-0 10, Brantley 2-5 0-0 5, Verbinskis 2-5 0-0 5, Rubayo 1-2 0-0 2, Sondberg 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 2-2 58.
DELAWARE (8-3)
Carr 7-10 1-1 18, Painter 6-10 8-8 20, Anderson 2-9 2-2 7, Arletti 2-4 1-2 5, Nelson 4-12 2-2 11, Allen 1-5 0-0 3, Asamoah 1-4 0-0 2, Davis 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 14-15 68.
Halftime_Delaware 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 10-28 (O’Boyle 3-8, Jenkins 2-4, Perry 2-4, Brantley 1-3, Verbinskis 1-4, Fulton 1-5), Delaware 6-18 (Carr 3-3, Nelson 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Allen 1-4, Arletti 0-1, Davis 0-1, Painter 0-1, Asamoah 0-3). Rebounds_Lafayette 30 (Jenkins, O’Boyle 6), Delaware 32 (Painter 11). Assists_Lafayette 13 (Quinn 4), Delaware 8 (Painter, Anderson 2). Total Fouls_Lafayette 15, Delaware 6. A_1,636 (5,000).
