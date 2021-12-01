Delaware looks for road win vs Delaware St.

Delaware (5-3) vs. Delaware State (2-4)

Memorial Hall, Dover, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware looks for its third straight win over Delaware State at Memorial Hall. Delaware State’s last win at home against the Fightin’ Blue Hens came on Dec. 1, 2009.

SUPER SENIORS: Delaware’s Dylan Painter, Ryan Allen and Kevin Anderson have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Fightin’ Blue Hens points over the last five games.MIGHTY MYLES: Myles Carter has connected on 25.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 23 over his last five games. He’s also converted 93.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Delaware’s Allen has attempted 48 3-pointers and connected on 41.7 percent of them, and is 12 of 28 over his last five games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Fightin’ Blue Hens have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hornets. Delaware State has 40 assists on 82 field goals (48.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Delaware has assists on 44 of 85 field goals (51.8 percent) during its past three games.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout Delaware State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.2 percent, the 18th-lowest mark in Division I. Delaware has allowed opponents to shoot 44.6 percent through eight games (ranking the Fightin’ Blue Hens 258th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

