Delaware, UNCW start CAA play

Delaware (9-4, 0-0) vs. UNC Wilmington (6-5, 0-0)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware and UNC Wilmington meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Delaware finished with five wins and four losses, while UNC Wilmington won one game and lost six.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Fightin’ Blue Hens are led by Dylan Painter and Jameer Nelson Jr.. Painter has averaged 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds while Nelson has recorded 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Seahawks have been anchored by seniors Jaylen Sims and Mike Okauru, who have combined to score 23.5 points per outing.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Sims has connected on 30.6 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 74.5 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Delaware is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 3-4 when scoring any fewer than 75.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Fightin’ Blue Hens have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Seahawks. UNC Wilmington has an assist on 30 of 80 field goals (37.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Delaware has assists on 42 of 85 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Delaware has averaged 72.6 points per game over its last five games. The Fightin’ Blue Hens have given up only 60.8 points per game over that span.

