Denver 75, St. Thomas (MN) 74

ST. THOMAS (MN) (6-7)

Allen 0-8 2-3 2, Hedstrom 3-9 3-3 10, Lindberg 5-7 0-0 11, Miller 4-9 5-5 17, Nelson 10-17 2-3 23, Cunningham 1-2 1-2 3, Nau 2-4 0-0 6, Engels 1-1 0-0 2, Kwiecinski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 13-16 74.

DENVER (5-10)

Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0, Tainamo 6-9 1-1 13, Johnson 5-13 5-6 17, Moore 3-4 2-3 9, Porter 8-12 2-4 22, Smith 4-5 2-2 10, Henn 0-0 2-2 2, Bickham 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 27-46 14-19 75.

Halftime_St. Thomas (MN) 44-29. 3-Point Goals_St. Thomas (MN) 9-26 (Miller 4-8, Nau 2-3, Lindberg 1-3, Nelson 1-3, Hedstrom 1-4, Cunningham 0-1, Allen 0-4), Denver 7-18 (Porter 4-8, Johnson 2-7, Moore 1-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Smith 0-1). Fouled Out_Hedstrom, Moore. Rebounds_St. Thomas (MN) 21 (Allen 8), Denver 30 (Lopez-Sanvicente, Henn 6). Assists_St. Thomas (MN) 13 (Hedstrom, Nelson 3), Denver 15 (Johnson 8). Total Fouls_St. Thomas (MN) 17, Denver 19. A_910 (7,200).

