DePaul 72, Ill.-Chicago 66

DEPAUL (9-1)

Gebrewhit 3-8 0-0 7, B.Johnson 4-8 0-0 9, Jones 6-10 3-6 15, Ongenda 6-9 0-0 12, Freeman-Liberty 8-23 10-14 27, Terry 0-1 0-0 0, Anei 1-2 0-0 2, McCauley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 13-20 72.

ILL.-CHICAGO (3-7)

Diggins 6-8 0-0 12, Skobalj 0-3 0-0 0, Franklin 9-19 4-6 24, K.Johnson 2-9 0-0 4, Warren 4-11 2-2 11, Griffin 4-7 1-1 10, Ahale 1-3 0-0 3, Larsson 1-1 0-0 2, Battle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 7-9 66.

Halftime_DePaul 33-30. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 3-15 (B.Johnson 1-2, Freeman-Liberty 1-6, Gebrewhit 1-6, Jones 0-1), Ill.-Chicago 5-28 (Franklin 2-9, Ahale 1-3, Griffin 1-4, Warren 1-5, Diggins 0-1, K.Johnson 0-3, Skobalj 0-3). Rebounds_DePaul 35 (Jones 9), Ill.-Chicago 25 (Franklin 12). Assists_DePaul 9 (Freeman-Liberty 3), Ill.-Chicago 18 (Warren 8). Total Fouls_DePaul 13, Ill.-Chicago 19. A_2,789 (9,500).

