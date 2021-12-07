DePaul 87, Duquesne 67

DUQUESNE (3-6)
Easley 5-11 2-3 12, T.Williams 8-12 1-2 17, Ayers 5-12 0-0 13, Okani 3-8 0-2 7, Spears 0-8 2-2 2, Acuff 2-6 0-0 5, J.Johnson 5-10 0-0 11, Larson 0-1 0-0 0, Rotroff 0-0 0-1 0, Bekelja 0-0 0-0 0, Hima 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 5-10 67.
DEPAUL (6-1)
Gebrewhit 4-6 2-4 11, B.Johnson 5-7 0-0 13, Jones 3-7 1-3 7, Ongenda 5-9 3-4 13, Freeman-Liberty 11-17 1-1 26, Terry 3-8 0-0 7, Anei 2-8 0-0 4, McCauley 1-3 0-0 3, Favre 1-1 0-0 3, Medlock 0-0 0-0 0, M.Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-66 7-12 87.
Halftime_DePaul 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Duquesne 6-19 (Ayers 3-6, Okani 1-2, J.Johnson 1-3, Acuff 1-4, Easley 0-1, Larson 0-1, Spears 0-1, T.Williams 0-1), DePaul 10-21 (B.Johnson 3-4, Freeman-Liberty 3-6, Favre 1-1, McCauley 1-1, Gebrewhit 1-3, Terry 1-4, Anei 0-1, Jones 0-1). Rebounds_Duquesne 33 (T.Williams 10), DePaul 41 (Anei 11). Assists_Duquesne 12 (T.Williams 3), DePaul 17 (Freeman-Liberty 5). Total Fouls_Duquesne 15, DePaul 13.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments