DePaul squares up against Northwestern

DePaul (9-1) vs. Northwestern (7-2)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul and Northwestern both look to put winning streaks together . DePaul got past Illinois-Chicago by six on the road on Tuesday. Northwestern is coming off a 70-52 home win over NJIT on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Northwestern’s Pete Nance has averaged 16.4 points, eight rebounds and two blocks while Boo Buie has put up 15.3 points and 6.1 assists. For the Blue Demons, Javon Freeman-Liberty has averaged 20.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and two steals while David Jones has put up 17.4 points and 8.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAVON: Freeman-Liberty has connected on 35.3 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Northwestern is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or less. The Wildcats are 0-2 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: Northwestern has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 56.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern has committed a turnover on just 12.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the third-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 8.8 times per game this season.

