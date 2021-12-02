Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 69, IUPUI 45

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 9:02 pm
< a min read
      

DETROIT (1-6)

Akec 8-13 4-5 20, Isiani 2-3 2-2 8, Waterman 3-7 0-0 8, Davis 5-13 4-4 19, Shaw 2-6 1-1 5, McAdoo 3-8 0-0 7, Oduro 1-1 0-2 2, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Koka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 11-14 69.

IUPUI (1-6)

Carrasco 1-3 3-4 5, Maxwell 4-9 1-2 10, McClure 0-2 0-0 0, Pruitt 3-8 0-0 6, Stanton 2-9 0-0 6, Depersia 2-4 0-0 5, B.Harvey 2-6 0-1 6, Isitua 1-1 1-2 3, Seay 1-2 0-0 2, LaStrap 0-4 2-2 2, Pandev 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-49 7-11 45.

Halftime_Detroit 38-12. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 10-26 (Davis 5-12, Isiani 2-2, Waterman 2-5, McAdoo 1-4, Akec 0-1, Shaw 0-2), IUPUI 6-21 (B.Harvey 2-3, Stanton 2-7, Depersia 1-3, Maxwell 1-3, McClure 0-1, Pandev 0-1, Seay 0-1, Pruitt 0-2). Fouled Out_B.Harvey. Rebounds_Detroit 26 (Akec 7), IUPUI 25 (Maxwell, Pruitt, Isitua 4). Assists_Detroit 14 (Davis 10), IUPUI 13 (LaStrap 4). Total Fouls_Detroit 13, IUPUI 21. A_892 (6,500).

        Insight by ProPricer: Emily Murphy, former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, former OFPP administrator, discuss what updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights