Detroit 69, IUPUI 45

DETROIT (1-6)
Akec 8-13 4-5 20, Isiani 2-3 2-2 8, Waterman 3-7 0-0 8, Davis 5-13 4-4 19, Shaw 2-6 1-1 5, McAdoo 3-8 0-0 7, Oduro 1-1 0-2 2, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Koka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 11-14 69.
IUPUI (1-6)
Carrasco 1-3 3-4 5, Maxwell 4-9 1-2 10, McClure 0-2 0-0 0, Pruitt 3-8 0-0 6, Stanton 2-9 0-0 6, Depersia 2-4 0-0 5, B.Harvey 2-6 0-1 6, Isitua 1-1 1-2 3, Seay 1-2 0-0 2, LaStrap 0-4 2-2 2, Pandev 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-49 7-11 45.
Halftime_Detroit 38-12. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 10-26 (Davis 5-12, Isiani 2-2, Waterman 2-5, McAdoo 1-4, Akec 0-1, Shaw 0-2), IUPUI 6-21 (B.Harvey 2-3, Stanton 2-7, Depersia 1-3, Maxwell 1-3, McClure 0-1, Pandev 0-1, Seay 0-1, Pruitt 0-2). Fouled Out_B.Harvey. Rebounds_Detroit 26 (Akec 7), IUPUI 25 (Maxwell, Pruitt, Isitua 4). Assists_Detroit 14 (Davis 10), IUPUI 13 (LaStrap 4). Total Fouls_Detroit 13, IUPUI 21. A_892 (6,500).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments