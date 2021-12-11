Detroit 83, W. Michigan 64

W. MICHIGAN (3-6)
McMillan 2-7 0-0 4, Wright 3-3 1-2 7, Martin 1-4 0-0 3, Norman 4-15 0-1 11, Smith 5-11 1-3 13, Hastings 2-3 1-3 5, Etchison 3-5 2-4 8, Freeman 2-3 0-0 6, Kimble 1-1 0-0 3, Kolp 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 24-53 7-15 64.
DETROIT (3-7)
Akec 8-14 1-1 18, Isiani 5-7 2-2 15, Davis 7-19 0-0 20, Harvey 2-5 1-2 7, Johnson 4-8 2-2 11, McAdoo 1-7 0-0 3, Waterman 1-5 0-0 3, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Koka 2-2 0-0 4, Shaw 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-68 6-7 83.
Halftime_Detroit 36-29. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 9-29 (Norman 3-11, Freeman 2-3, Smith 2-7, Kimble 1-1, Martin 1-3, Etchison 0-1, McMillan 0-3), Detroit 15-36 (Davis 6-13, Isiani 3-3, Harvey 2-3, Akec 1-2, Johnson 1-5, McAdoo 1-5, Waterman 1-5). Rebounds_W. Michigan 27 (Wright 9), Detroit 39 (Akec 12). Assists_W. Michigan 11 (Norman, Etchison 3), Detroit 21 (Davis 10). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 9, Detroit 15. A_1,873 (8,295).
