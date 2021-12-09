On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
DeVries scores 24 to carry Drake over Omaha 78-70

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 12:22 am
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 24 points as Drake defeated Nebraska Omaha 78-70 on Wednesday night.

Tremell Murphy had 13 points for Drake (6-3). Garrett Sturtz added 11 points and six rebounds.

Darrius Hughes had 15 points for the Mavericks (1-8), whose losing streak reached eight games. Felix Lemetti added 14 points and six rebounds. Nick Ferrarini had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

