Dixie St. 82, Denver 62

DENVER (3-9)
Henn 4-9 0-0 11, Hunt 8-15 0-1 17, Johnson 0-6 2-3 2, Porter 3-6 2-2 10, Smith 4-10 0-0 9, Lopez-Sanvicente 3-3 0-0 6, Tainamo 2-3 0-0 5, Gatlin 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Bickham 0-0 0-0 0, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Hess 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 4-6 62.
DIXIE ST. (5-5)
Leter 3-5 6-6 12, Schofield 3-9 1-1 8, Gilbert 2-4 0-0 6, Gooden 7-12 5-5 22, Staine 4-8 0-1 11, Gonsalves 3-6 0-0 9, Mulibea 3-5 0-0 9, Nicolds 1-4 0-0 3, Allfrey 1-3 0-0 2, Edmonds 0-2 0-0 0, Pope 0-0 0-0 0, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Elniel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 12-13 82.
Halftime_Dixie St. 48-28. 3-Point Goals_Denver 8-24 (Henn 3-4, Porter 2-5, Tainamo 1-1, Smith 1-3, Hunt 1-6, Hess 0-1, Johnson 0-4), Dixie St. 16-29 (Gonsalves 3-5, Gooden 3-5, Mulibea 3-5, Staine 3-5, Gilbert 2-2, Nicolds 1-3, Schofield 1-3, Allfrey 0-1). Rebounds_Denver 26 (Hunt 6), Dixie St. 32 (Schofield 7). Assists_Denver 15 (Johnson 6), Dixie St. 22 (Gooden 6). Total Fouls_Denver 16, Dixie St. 15. A_1,276 (4,779).
