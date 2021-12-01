Dixie St. battles Bethesda

Bethesda vs. Dixie St. (2-5)

Burns Arena, St. George, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dixie St. Trailblazers are set to battle the Flames of Bethesda. The teams last played each other on Nov. 30, when the Trailblazers shot 50.7 percent from the field while limiting Bethesda to just 30 percent on the way to a 99-61 victory.

STEPPING UP: Cameron Gooden has averaged 13.7 points, four rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Trailblazers, while Hunter Schofield has recorded 14.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MARK: Mark Carter has connected on 23.1 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

A YEAR AGO: Dixie St. put up 90 and came away with a 21-point win over Bethesda when these two teams met during the 2020-21 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Dixie St. went 2-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Trailblazers put up 71 points per matchup across those five games.

