Dixie St. battles Saint Katherine College

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 6:31 am
Saint Katherine College vs. Dixie St. (3-5)

Burns Arena, St. George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dixie St. Trailblazers are set to battle the Firebirds of Saint Katherine College. Dixie St. is coming off a 99-67 win at home over Bethesda in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Cameron Gooden has maintained a per-game average of 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Trailblazers, while Hunter Schofield has accounted for 15 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.TERRIFIC TAVON: Tavon Tarpley has connected on 75 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

A YEAR AGO: Dixie St. put up 86 points and prevailed by 38 over Saint Katherine College when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Dixie St. went 2-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Trailblazers scored 71 points per matchup in those five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

