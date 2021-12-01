Dixon-Conover leads St. Francis (Pa.) past Bucknell 93-67

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Ramiir Dixon-Conover had a career-high 23 points as St. Francis (Pa.) rolled past Bucknell 93-67 on Wednesday night.
Ronell Giles Jr. had 13 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (3-3). Maxwell Land added 10 points. Josh Cohen had eight rebounds.
Andrew Funk had 17 points for the Bison (2-6). Alex Timmerman added 12 points. Andre Screen had 10 points.
___
Insight by ProPricer: During this exclusive webinar Emily Murphy, partner, CEO of Coaching International and former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, partner with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld and former OFPP administrator will discuss what the updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses. In addition, Dr. Sue Coates, adjunct professor of organizational studies at the Anderson School of Management, University of New Mexico will provide an industry perspective.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments