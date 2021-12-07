Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Djogo leads Northeastern over UMass 82-76

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 10:51 pm
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — Nikola Djogo posted 15 points and eight rebounds as Northeastern topped UMass 82-76 on Tuesday night.

Shaquille Walters had 16 points for Northeastern (6-4), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 10 points and seven rebounds. Vito Cubrilo had 10 points.

Rich Kelly scored a season-high 25 points for the Minutemen (6-4). Noah Fernandes added 24 points and seven assists. Trent Buttrick had 15 points and nine rebounds.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights