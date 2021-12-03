Domask, S. Illinois host Southern Miss

Southern Miss (4-4) vs. Southern Illinois (4-3)

Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior forwards will be on display as Isaih Moore and Southern Miss will battle Marcus Domask and Southern Illinois. Moore has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.2 over his last five games. Domask is averaging 16.6 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Southern Illinois’ Domask has averaged 15.9 points and four rebounds while Ben Coupet Jr. has put up 8.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Golden Eagles, Moore has averaged 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while Tyler Stevenson has put up 10.9 points and 7.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Domask has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Southern Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 22 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Southern Miss has lost its last three road games, scoring 56 points, while allowing 80.7 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Salukis. Southern Illinois has an assist on 27 of 70 field goals (38.6 percent) across its past three outings while Southern Miss has assists on 35 of 70 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

STOUT GOLDEN EAGLES: Southern Illinois has held opposing teams to 60.4 points per game, the lowest figure among all MVC teams.

