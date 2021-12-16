Drake 70, Jackson St. 65, OT

JACKSON ST. (2-9)

Jones 0-0 0-0 0, McKinnis 8-11 3-3 19, James 3-12 0-0 7, D.Taylor 2-5 0-0 5, Young 2-7 1-2 7, Watson 7-19 2-4 17, Lewis 1-6 2-2 4, Hicks 2-2 2-6 6, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 10-17 65.

DRAKE (7-4)

Hemphill 6-12 5-6 17, Murphy 1-6 0-0 2, Sturtz 6-11 1-2 14, Wilkins 1-9 5-5 7, DeVries 4-13 1-2 10, Brodie 5-10 1-2 11, Akinwole 2-5 0-0 6, Ferguson 1-2 1-2 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 14-19 70.

Halftime_27-27. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 5-18 (Young 2-5, D.Taylor 1-2, James 1-3, Watson 1-6, Evans 0-1, Lewis 0-1), Drake 4-21 (Akinwole 2-3, Sturtz 1-2, DeVries 1-6, Hemphill 0-1, Murphy 0-4, Wilkins 0-5). Rebounds_Jackson St. 32 (McKinnis 10), Drake 44 (Hemphill 12). Assists_Jackson St. 9 (Evans 3), Drake 13 (Wilkins 5). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 14, Drake 15.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.