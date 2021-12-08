Trending:
Drake 78, Nebraska-Omaha 70

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 11:26 pm
DRAKE (6-3)

Brodie 1-2 0-2 2, Hemphill 4-10 2-2 10, Murphy 3-10 4-4 13, Wilkins 2-6 5-6 10, DeVries 8-14 3-3 24, Sturtz 4-6 3-4 11, Akinwole 2-8 0-0 6, Ferguson 1-1 0-0 2, Djamgouz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 17-21 78.

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (1-8)

Evans 1-3 0-0 2, Fidler 2-3 2-3 7, Lemetti 5-12 0-0 14, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Hughes 7-10 1-2 15, Ferrarini 4-10 2-3 12, Roe 1-2 0-2 2, Poor Bear-Chandler 3-5 4-4 10, Tut 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 27-53 9-14 70.

Halftime_Nebraska-Omaha 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Drake 11-26 (DeVries 5-9, Murphy 3-7, Akinwole 2-4, Wilkins 1-4, Djamgouz 0-1, Sturtz 0-1), Nebraska-Omaha 7-14 (Lemetti 4-7, Ferrarini 2-4, Fidler 1-1, Evans 0-1, Smith 0-1). Fouled Out_Hemphill. Rebounds_Drake 25 (Sturtz 6), Nebraska-Omaha 35 (Poor Bear-Chandler 8). Assists_Drake 10 (Wilkins 4), Nebraska-Omaha 12 (Fidler 4). Total Fouls_Drake 17, Nebraska-Omaha 17.

