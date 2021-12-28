Drake 82, Mount Marty 53

MOUNT MARTY (0-1)

Harper 1-5 1-1 3, Pappas 2-10 1-2 6, Coleman 2-4 1-2 6, Stearns 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 1-4 0-0 3, Diaz 6-13 1-1 16, Larson 2-4 1-2 7, Becker 4-7 0-2 8, Altenburg 1-1 2-2 4, Arlt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 7-12 53.

DRAKE (10-4)

Brodie 3-6 4-6 10, Murphy 3-5 3-4 10, Sturtz 2-3 4-4 8, Wilkins 6-9 0-0 16, DeVries 4-14 0-0 11, Akinwole 2-2 0-0 5, Djamgouz 3-7 0-2 9, Ferguson 0-2 1-4 1, Jackson 3-4 0-0 9, Dahlke 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 27-55 13-22 82.

Halftime_Drake 42-13. 3-Point Goals_Mount Marty 8-29 (Diaz 3-9, Larson 2-4, Coleman 1-1, Wilson 1-3, Pappas 1-7, Arlt 0-1, Becker 0-1, Harper 0-1, Stearns 0-2), Drake 15-30 (Wilkins 4-6, Jackson 3-4, Djamgouz 3-7, DeVries 3-9, Akinwole 1-1, Murphy 1-2, Dahlke 0-1). Rebounds_Mount Marty 25 (Harper 11), Drake 31 (Murphy 7). Assists_Mount Marty 7 (Pappas 3), Drake 14 (DeVries, Akinwole 3). Total Fouls_Mount Marty 17, Drake 10.

