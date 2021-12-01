Drexel plays FDU

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-6) vs. Drexel (3-3)

John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson and Drexel look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off a loss in their last game. Drexel lost 72-64 in Nassau to Jacksonville State last week, while Fairleigh Dickinson came up short in a 78-73 game at Manhattan on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Drexel’s James Butler, Camren Wynter and Melik Martin have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Dragons points over the last five games.DOMINANT DEVON: Devon Dunn has connected on 37.2 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 38 over the last five games. He’s also made 90.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Fairleigh Dickinson has scored 62.5 points per game and allowed 81.8 over its six-game road losing streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Knights have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Dragons. Drexel has 32 assists on 83 field goals (38.6 percent) over its past three outings while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 41 of 73 field goals (56.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel has committed a turnover on just 15.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all CAA teams. The Dragons have turned the ball over only 10.5 times per game this season.

