Ducas’ foul shots send Saint Mary’s past Utah St. 60-58

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 12:10 am
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Alex Ducas scored 13 points and his two free throws with 0.9 seconds left gave Saint Mary’s a 60-58 win over Utah State on Thursday night.

Tommy Kuhse had 10 points for Saint Mary’s (8-1) and Matthias Tass scored 10 points and distributed five assists.

Justin Bean scored 19 with 10 rebounds for the Aggies (6-2) who saw their six-game winning streak come to an end. Steven Ashworth scored 12 in the loss.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

