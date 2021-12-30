Duclair scores 2, Panthers rout NHL-leading Lightning 9-3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Duclair scored twice, Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and four assists, and the Florida Panthers routed the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning 9-3 on Thursday night.

Florida scored three times in each period against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and snapped Tampa Bay’s four-game winning streak.

Frank Vatrano, Eetu Luostarinen, Maxim Mamin, Anton Lundell, Aaron Ekblad and Aleksander Barkov also scored to help the Panthers set a season high for goals in their league-leading 16th home win. Spencer Knight made 39 saves.

Florida’s team record for goals in a game is 10, against visiting Boston on Nov. 26, 1997.

Steven Stamkos, Zach Bogosian and Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay, which lost for only the second time in 11 games this month. Maxime Lagace stopped 21 of 27 shots before giving way to Hugo Alnefelt, making his NHL debut, to start the third period.

HURRICANES 4, CANADIENS 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 26 saves, Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals and Carolina excelled on special teams in a victory over Montreal.

The Hurricanes scored three times on power plays and another time short-handed in their first game in nearly two weeks.

Raanta, usually the backup in his first season with the Hurricanes, had his first shutout since Feb. 4, 2020.

Nino Niederreiter and Seth Jarvis also scored, Jaccob Slavin had three assists and Sebastian Aho two assists.

Montreal is 1-7-2 in its last 10 games. Sam Montembeault stopped 32 shots.

BLUE JACKETS 4, PREDATORS 3, SO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored in the fifth round of the shootout to give Columbus a win over Nashville.

Patrik Laine, back in the lineup after missing 19 games with an oblique strain, scored, Alexandre Texier added a goal, and Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist. Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a two-game skid.

Michael McCarron, Nick Cousins and former Blue Jackets player Ryan Johansen scored in regulation for the Predators. Matt Duchene had two assists, and David Rittich made 26 saves for Nashville.

