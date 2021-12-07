Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Duhart scores 12 to carry Army past SUNY-Purchase 97-40

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 9:34 pm
< a min read
      

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Duhart had 12 points and six rebounds as Army rolled past SUNY-Purchase 97-40 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Rucker had 11 points and seven assists for Army (5-4). Matt Dove and Charlie Peterson each had eight rebounds.

Terrence Mason had 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Panthers.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights