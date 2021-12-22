Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dunn lifts Robert Morris over St. Francis (PA) 75-67

The Associated Press
December 22, 2021 10:01 pm
< a min read
      

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Rasheem Dunn tied his season high with 21 points as Robert Morris snapped a seven-game skid on the road with a 75-67 victory over St. Francis (PA) on Wednesday night.

Matt Mayers finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Colonials (2-9). Enoch Cheeks added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Red Flash (4-7). Myles Thompson added 14 points and Ronell Giles Jr. scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|21 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
12|21 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken tours the Johns Hopkins University Executive Medicine Center