Duquesne squares off against Wofford

Wofford (8-4) vs. Duquesne (5-7)

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford and Duquesne both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads earned blowout victories this past weekend. Duquesne earned a 76-54 win in Akron over UC Irvine on Sunday, while Wofford won easily 76-49 at Presbyterian on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Terriers are led by B.J. Mack and Max Klesmit. Mack has averaged 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while Klesmit has recorded 15.5 points and two steals per game. The Dukes have been led by Leon Ayers III and Kevin Easley Jr.. Ayers has averaged 12.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while Easley has put up 12.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest.MIGHTY MACK: Mack has connected on 40 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 79.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Terriers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Dukes. Duquesne has an assist on 33 of 83 field goals (39.8 percent) over its past three outings while Wofford has assists on 41 of 72 field goals (56.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Duquesne is rated second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.8 percent. The Dukes have averaged 12.8 offensive boards per game and 14.7 per game over their last three games.

