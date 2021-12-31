E. Kentucky 106, Alice Lloyd 52

ALICE LLOYD (0-3)

Philpot 2-8 0-0 4, Caudill 2-7 0-0 4, Slone 4-9 2-2 14, Young 6-13 2-2 14, Tobler 1-9 1-6 3, Soumahoro 0-4 1-2 1, Akinyemi 1-1 0-0 2, Cates 0-1 0-0 0, Frazier 1-1 0-2 2, Keathley 2-2 2-3 6, May 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 2-2 2, Worrix 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 10-19 52.

E. KENTUCKY (8-6)

Bennett 2-4 0-0 4, Moreno 2-5 0-0 4, Cruickshank 2-7 2-2 7, Robb 4-14 2-2 13, Blanton 13-19 1-2 29, Brown 7-16 1-1 16, Jackson 5-8 1-2 15, Wardy 6-6 1-2 13, Minter 0-2 0-0 0, Balogun 1-1 0-2 2, Reeves-Young 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 43-83 8-13 106.

Halftime_E. Kentucky 48-26. 3-Point Goals_Alice Lloyd 4-12 (Slone 4-7, Cates 0-1, May 0-1, Philpot 0-1, Tobler 0-1, Young 0-1), E. Kentucky 12-33 (Jackson 4-5, Robb 3-8, Blanton 2-3, Reeves-Young 1-1, Brown 1-5, Cruickshank 1-6, Minter 0-2, Moreno 0-3). Rebounds_Alice Lloyd 35 (Philpot 10), E. Kentucky 39 (Blanton 13). Assists_Alice Lloyd 10 (Philpot, Young, Tobler, Frazier 2), E. Kentucky 27 (Brown 8). Total Fouls_Alice Lloyd 14, E. Kentucky 16. A_2,061 (6,500).

