E. Kentucky 121, Midway 67

MIDWAY (0-2)

Evans 13-19 2-3 31, D.Miller 4-14 3-3 14, Sims 0-2 0-0 0, Tate 5-8 0-0 11, Travis 1-6 0-0 3, Gardner 1-7 1-1 3, Hofer 0-1 0-0 0, Keeton 0-0 0-0 0, VanHook 0-2 0-0 0, O’Connor 2-4 0-0 5, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, C.Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 6-7 67.

E. KENTUCKY (6-6)

Moreno 3-5 0-0 8, Williams 5-10 2-2 14, Beverly 4-5 0-0 12, Robb 5-5 0-0 15, Blanton 3-9 3-4 10, Cruickshank 6-8 0-0 17, Brown 5-12 2-2 16, Lewis 1-9 2-2 5, Balogun 5-11 0-1 10, Jackson 1-3 3-3 5, Wardy 3-6 0-0 6, Minter 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 42-86 12-14 121.

Halftime_E. Kentucky 55-38. 3-Point Goals_Midway 9-21 (Evans 3-4, D.Miller 3-6, Tate 1-1, O’Connor 1-3, Travis 1-5, Gardner 0-1, Hofer 0-1), E. Kentucky 25-43 (Robb 5-5, Cruickshank 5-6, Beverly 4-4, Brown 4-7, Moreno 2-4, Williams 2-5, Minter 1-2, Blanton 1-3, Lewis 1-5, Balogun 0-1, Jackson 0-1). Rebounds_Midway 25 (Evans 9), E. Kentucky 48 (Moreno 8). Assists_Midway 12 (Tate 4), E. Kentucky 31 (Cruickshank 7). Total Fouls_Midway 12, E. Kentucky 13. A_1,636 (6,500).

