E. Michigan 60, Niagara 58

NIAGARA (3-5)
Cintron 4-5 0-0 8, Iorio 1-8 1-2 4, Hammond 5-12 4-4 17, Roberts 0-8 0-0 0, Thomasson 1-5 0-0 2, Kuakumensah 4-5 5-5 13, Mackey 3-6 4-4 11, S.Brown 0-0 0-1 0, R.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Kratholm 1-1 0-0 2, Traore 0-1 1-2 1, Levnaic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 15-18 58.
E. MICHIGAN (3-5)
Golson 5-9 1-3 11, Njie 2-2 1-2 5, Farrakhan 1-8 3-4 6, M.Scott 5-10 0-1 11, Spottsville 2-4 0-0 4, N.Scott 2-6 0-0 4, McBride 5-8 8-8 19, Ballard 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 13-18 60.
Halftime_E. Michigan 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 5-24 (Hammond 3-8, Mackey 1-4, Iorio 1-6, Roberts 0-6), E. Michigan 3-16 (Farrakhan 1-3, McBride 1-3, M.Scott 1-3, Ballard 0-1, Golson 0-1, Spottsville 0-2, N.Scott 0-3). Fouled Out_Njie. Rebounds_Niagara 30 (Cintron 7), E. Michigan 22 (Golson 6). Assists_Niagara 5 (Hammond 2), E. Michigan 12 (Farrakhan, Spottsville 4). Total Fouls_Niagara 14, E. Michigan 18. A_1,111 (8,824).
