E. Michigan 92, FIU 88, 4OT

FIU (8-2)
Brown 7-18 1-3 16, Pinkney 3-7 1-2 7, Banks 1-6 0-0 2, Brewer 5-14 1-2 13, Lovett 0-6 0-0 0, Jones 6-15 6-9 20, Hawkins 9-20 1-2 22, Krivokapic 1-5 0-0 3, Smart 2-4 0-0 5, Wilcox 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-95 10-18 88.
E. MICHIGAN (5-5)
Golson 4-8 1-1 9, Njie 2-2 5-6 10, Farrakhan 8-28 9-13 27, M.Scott 6-15 4-8 17, Spottsville 3-4 0-3 6, McBride 5-15 2-3 15, N.Scott 2-6 3-6 8, Okongo 0-0 0-0 0, Ballard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-79 24-40 92.
Halftime_FIU 29-27. 3-Point Goals_FIU 10-39 (Hawkins 3-12, Brewer 2-5, Jones 2-6, Krivokapic 1-2, Smart 1-2, Brown 1-5, Banks 0-2, Lovett 0-5), E. Michigan 8-27 (McBride 3-6, Farrakhan 2-7, Njie 1-1, N.Scott 1-5, M.Scott 1-6, Ballard 0-1, Spottsville 0-1). Fouled Out_Brewer, Smart. Rebounds_FIU 59 (Jones 13), E. Michigan 54 (Njie, M.Scott 11). Assists_FIU 12 (Brewer 5), E. Michigan 14 (N.Scott 5). Total Fouls_FIU 27, E. Michigan 16. A_3,991 (8,824).
