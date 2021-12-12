Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Earlington lifts San Diego over Cal Lutheran 84-55

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 1:15 am
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marcellus Earlington had a season-high 23 points plus 16 rebounds as San Diego rolled past Cal Lutheran 84-55 on Saturday night.

Wayne McKinney II had 17 points for San Diego (6-5). TJ Berger added 13 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Monroe had 11 points.

Jacob Alonzo had 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Kingsmen. Ryan Grande added 10 points.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding