Easley Jr., Spears lift Duquesne over New Hampshire 64-62

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 5:05 pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Amir Spears hit the go-ahead 18-foot jumper with 2 seconds left and Duquesne slipped past New Hampshire 64-62 on Saturday.

Kevin Easley Jr. and Spears scored 12 points apiece to lead Duquesne (4-7). Tyson Acuff and Jackie Johnson III each added 11 points for the Dukes. Austin Rotroff chipped in 10.

Josh Hopkins and Blondeau Tchoukuiegno scored 12 points each for the Wildcats (4-4). Jayden Martinez had 11 points and seven rebounds. Tayler Mattos had a career-high 16 rebounds and scored eight points.

