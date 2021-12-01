Trending:
Eason, Days lead LSU to 66-51 victory over Ohio

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tari Eason scored 20 points and Darius Days added a double-double to power LSU to a 66-51 victory over Ohio on Wednesday night.

LSU scored the first 14 points of the game and cruised with newly hired LSU coach Brian Kelly in attendance.

Eason knocked down 6 of 9 shots from the floor and made 8 of 9 free throws for the Tigers (8-0), who improved to 6-0 at home this season. Days pitched in with 12 points and 13 rebounds as LSU outscored the Bobcats (5-2) 36-12 in the paint.

Eason and Day combined for 16 points in the first half as the Tigers took a commanding 34-22 lead into intermission. Ben Vander Plas hit four 3-pointers and Miles Brown added another one to pull Ohio even at 37 with 14:07 left to play. Days made 1 of 2 free throws and Eric Gaines had a three-point play to spark a 21-7 run that sealed the victory for LSU.

Vander Plas topped Ohio with 12 points. Mark Sears scored 11 but made only 4 of 18 shots. Jason Carter had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Bobcats shot 26.5% from the floor (18 of 68) but made a third of their 36 3-pointers. LSU shot 47% overall but made just 4 of 18 from distance (22%). The Tigers outscored Ohio 16-3 at the free-throw line.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

