East Carolina 82, NC A&T 71

NC A&T (3-6)
Filmore 3-6 1-2 7, Watson 4-14 2-3 11, Horton 6-16 0-0 15, Langley 0-4 0-0 0, Maye 6-7 0-0 12, Beatty 3-8 4-6 12, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Morrice 2-3 0-0 4, Duke 1-2 0-0 2, Matthews 1-3 0-0 3, Brooks 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 28-67 7-11 71.
EAST CAROLINA (7-2)
V.Jackson 8-15 3-6 23, Johnson 4-6 0-1 8, Suggs 0-2 0-0 0, Miles 6-14 5-6 20, Newton 3-8 6-6 14, Felton 2-7 0-0 5, Robinson-White 4-7 2-2 11, Lestin 0-0 1-2 1, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Mosher 0-0 0-0 0, Reyes 0-0 0-0 0, Small 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 17-23 82.
Halftime_East Carolina 37-30. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 8-24 (Horton 3-7, Beatty 2-5, Brooks 1-1, Matthews 1-3, Watson 1-6, Robinson 0-2), East Carolina 11-28 (V.Jackson 4-9, Miles 3-7, Newton 2-4, Felton 1-3, Robinson-White 1-4, Suggs 0-1). Rebounds_NC A&T 31 (Filmore, Watson 7), East Carolina 36 (Miles 9). Assists_NC A&T 19 (Langley 8), East Carolina 18 (Newton 8). Total Fouls_NC A&T 17, East Carolina 11. A_3,859 (8,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments