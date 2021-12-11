Eastern Michigan outlasts Florida International in 4 OTs

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Nathan Scott hit a go-ahead shot with 4:01 left in the fourth overtime and Eastern Michigan stayed in front from there in a 92-88 victory over Florida International on Saturday.

Eastern Michigan’s Colin Golson Jr. made a layup with 55 seconds left in regulation to send the game to OT tied at 55. FIU’s Denver Jones was responsible for the next three extra period. Jones sank a 3 in the final minute to send the game to a second extra period and his free throw with 16 ticks left tied the game at 72, forcing a third OT. Jones’ layup with 31 seconds left tied the game at 82 and led to a fourth OT.

Noah Farrakhan had a career-high 29 points to lead Eastern Michigan (5-5), but he also had nine of the Eagles’ 22 turnovers. Monty Scott pitched in with 17 points and 10 rebounds to help the Eagles win for a fifth straight time. for Eastern Michigan (5-5), which earned its fifth straight win. Bryce McBride added 15 points. Mo Njie had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Javaunte Hawkins scored a career-high 22 points for the Panthers (8-2), whose eight-game win streak was snapped. Jones scored a season-high 20 points and had 14 rebounds. Clevon Brown had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

