Eaton carries Arkansas St past Mississippi Valley St 82-77

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 8:38 pm
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Marquis Eaton had 18 points as Arkansas State edged Mississippi Valley State 82-77 on Saturday.

Desi Sills added 17 points for the Red Wolves (7-2), who won their fourth straight game. Norchad Omier pitched in with 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Keyon Wesley scored 10.

Caleb Hunter had 20 points for the winless Delta Devils (0-8). Gary Grant added 18 points and David McCoy scored.

___

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

