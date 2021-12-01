ECAC Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Cornell
|5
|1
|0
|0
|14
|28
|13
|8
|1
|0
|Harvard
|4
|1
|1
|0
|14
|25
|15
|5
|3
|1
|Clarkson
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|23
|14
|8
|4
|3
|Quinnipiac
|3
|0
|1
|0
|10
|14
|2
|10
|1
|3
|Colgate
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|17
|12
|8
|8
|0
|Rensselaer
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|18
|23
|6
|7
|2
|St. Lawrence
|2
|2
|2
|0
|9
|15
|21
|3
|6
|4
|Princeton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|19
|3
|5
|1
|Union
|2
|3
|1
|0
|6
|11
|16
|4
|7
|2
|Dartmouth
|2
|3
|0
|0
|6
|13
|21
|2
|6
|0
|Brown
|1
|5
|0
|0
|4
|9
|21
|1
|7
|0
|Yale
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1
|6
|0
___
Tuesday’s Games
Harvard vs. Boston College at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.
Insight by ProPricer: During this exclusive webinar Emily Murphy, partner, CEO of Coaching International and former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, partner with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld and former OFPP administrator will discuss what the updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses. In addition, Dr. Sue Coates, adjunct professor of organizational studies at the Anderson School of Management, University of New Mexico will provide an industry perspective.
Quinnipiac at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Colgate at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Union, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Quinnipiac at Union, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Cornell at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Brown, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Brown vs. Boston College at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
Brown at Yale, 7 p.m.
Princeton vs. Providence at Schneider Arena, 7 p.m.
Union vs. Maine at Alfond Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Quinnipiac vs. LIU at Northwell Health Ice Center, 7:45 p.m.
Clarkson vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.
Rensselaer vs. Alaska Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Union vs. Maine at Alfond Arena, 5 p.m.
LIU at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Princeton vs. Providence at Schneider Arena, 7 p.m.
Clarkson vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.
Rensselaer vs. Alaska Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Rensselaer vs. Alaska Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments