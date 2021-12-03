On Air: Agency in Focus
ECAC Glance

December 3, 2021
All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 5 1 0 0 14 28 13 8 1 0
Harvard 4 1 1 0 14 25 15 5 3 1
Clarkson 3 2 1 0 11 23 14 8 4 3
Quinnipiac 3 0 1 0 10 14 2 10 1 3
Colgate 3 3 0 0 9 17 12 8 8 0
Rensselaer 3 3 0 0 9 18 23 6 7 2
St. Lawrence 2 2 2 0 9 15 21 3 6 4
Princeton 2 2 0 0 6 19 19 3 5 1
Union 2 3 1 0 6 11 16 4 7 2
Dartmouth 2 3 0 0 6 13 21 2 6 0
Brown 1 5 0 0 4 9 21 1 7 0
Yale 0 5 0 0 0 2 17 1 6 0

___

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Colgate at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Union, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Union, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Cornell at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Brown, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brown vs. Boston College at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Brown at Yale, 7 p.m.

Princeton vs. Providence at Schneider Arena, 7 p.m.

Union vs. Maine at Alfond Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. LIU at Northwell Health Ice Center, 7:45 p.m.

Clarkson vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Rensselaer vs. Alaska Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Union vs. Maine at Alfond Arena, 5 p.m.

LIU at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Princeton vs. Providence at Schneider Arena, 7 p.m.

Clarkson vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Rensselaer vs. Alaska Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Rensselaer vs. Alaska Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Rensselaer vs. Alaska Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.

