ECAC Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Cornell
|5
|1
|0
|0
|14
|28
|13
|8
|1
|0
|Harvard
|4
|1
|1
|0
|14
|25
|15
|5
|3
|1
|Clarkson
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|23
|14
|8
|4
|3
|Quinnipiac
|3
|0
|1
|0
|10
|14
|2
|10
|1
|3
|Colgate
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|17
|12
|8
|8
|0
|Rensselaer
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|18
|23
|6
|7
|2
|St. Lawrence
|2
|2
|2
|0
|9
|15
|21
|3
|6
|4
|Princeton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|19
|3
|5
|1
|Union
|2
|3
|1
|0
|6
|11
|16
|4
|7
|2
|Dartmouth
|2
|3
|0
|0
|6
|13
|21
|2
|6
|0
|Brown
|1
|5
|0
|0
|4
|9
|21
|1
|7
|0
|Yale
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1
|6
|0
___
Friday’s Games
Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Colgate at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Union, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Quinnipiac at Union, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Cornell at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Brown, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Brown vs. Boston College at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
Brown at Yale, 7 p.m.
Princeton vs. Providence at Schneider Arena, 7 p.m.
Union vs. Maine at Alfond Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Quinnipiac vs. LIU at Northwell Health Ice Center, 7:45 p.m.
Clarkson vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.
Rensselaer vs. Alaska Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Union vs. Maine at Alfond Arena, 5 p.m.
LIU at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Princeton vs. Providence at Schneider Arena, 7 p.m.
Clarkson vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.
Rensselaer vs. Alaska Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Rensselaer vs. Alaska Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Rensselaer vs. Alaska Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.
