ECAC Glance

December 15, 2021 10:03 am
All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 6 1 1 0 18 36 18 9 1 1
Harvard 5 2 1 0 17 30 20 6 4 1
Quinnipiac 5 0 1 0 16 20 2 14 1 3
Clarkson 3 2 2 0 13 27 18 8 6 4
Rensselaer 4 4 0 0 12 22 26 8 9 2
St. Lawrence 3 3 2 0 12 20 28 4 7 4
Brown 3 6 0 0 10 18 25 3 9 0
Colgate 3 4 0 0 9 20 16 8 9 0
Union 3 4 1 0 8 12 20 5 9 3
Princeton 2 4 0 0 7 20 24 3 9 1
Dartmouth 2 5 0 0 7 15 28 2 8 0
Yale 2 6 0 0 5 12 27 3 7 0

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rensselaer vs. Alaska Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rensselaer vs. Alaska Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth vs. Merrimack at J. Thom Lawler Arena, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Yale vs. Wisconsin at Kohl Center, 8:37 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Mass.-Lowell at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

TBD at Yale, 8:37 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Vermont at Rensselaer, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Boston U. at Brown, 2 p.m.

UMass at Union, 4 p.m.

Omaha at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

TBD at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

