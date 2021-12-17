On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECAC Glance

The Associated Press
December 17, 2021 10:04 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 6 1 1 0 18 36 18 9 1 1
Harvard 5 2 1 0 17 30 20 6 4 1
Quinnipiac 5 0 1 0 16 20 2 14 1 3
Clarkson 3 2 2 0 13 27 18 8 6 4
Rensselaer 4 4 0 0 12 22 26 8 11 2
St. Lawrence 3 3 2 0 12 20 28 4 7 4
Brown 3 6 0 0 10 18 25 3 9 0
Colgate 3 4 0 0 9 20 16 8 9 0
Union 3 4 1 0 8 12 20 5 9 3
Princeton 2 4 0 0 7 20 24 3 9 1
Dartmouth 2 5 0 0 7 15 28 2 8 0
Yale 2 6 0 0 5 12 27 3 7 0

___

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth vs. Merrimack at J. Thom Lawler Arena, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Yale vs. Wisconsin at Kohl Center, 8:37 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Mass.-Lowell at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

TBD at Yale, 8:37 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Vermont at Rensselaer, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Boston U. at Brown, 2 p.m.

UMass at Union, 4 p.m.

Omaha at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

TBD at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Merrimack at Yale, 4 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

UMass at Union, 4 p.m.

Omaha at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Rensselaer vs. Army at Tate Rink, 2:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Brown, 4 p.m.

Princeton at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

UConn at Harvard, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Cornell vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|15 The 5th International Workshop on Big...
12|16 Tyndall AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

All American Run on Fort Bragg