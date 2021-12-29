Trending:
ECAC Glance

The Associated Press
December 29, 2021 7:55 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 6 1 1 0 18 36 18 9 1 1
Harvard 5 2 1 0 17 30 20 6 4 1
Quinnipiac 5 0 1 0 16 20 2 14 1 3
Clarkson 3 2 2 0 13 27 18 8 6 4
Rensselaer 4 4 0 0 12 22 26 8 11 2
St. Lawrence 3 3 2 0 12 20 28 4 7 4
Brown 3 6 0 0 10 18 25 3 9 0
Colgate 3 4 0 0 9 20 16 8 9 0
Union 3 4 1 0 8 12 20 5 9 3
Princeton 2 4 0 0 7 20 24 3 9 1
Dartmouth 2 5 0 0 7 15 28 2 8 1
Yale 2 6 0 0 5 12 27 3 9 0

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin 3, Yale 2, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green 2, Yale 1

Mass.-Lowell at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vermont at Rensselaer, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston U. at Brown, 2 p.m.

UMass at Union, 4 p.m.

Omaha at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

TBD at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Yale, 4 p.m.

UMass at Union, 4 p.m.

Omaha at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rensselaer vs. Army at Tate Rink, 2:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Brown, 4 p.m.

Princeton at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

UConn at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Clarkson vs. Canisius at HarborCenter, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Princeton, 7 p.m.

