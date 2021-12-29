ECAC Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Cornell
|6
|1
|1
|0
|18
|36
|18
|9
|1
|1
|Harvard
|5
|2
|1
|0
|17
|30
|20
|6
|4
|1
|Quinnipiac
|5
|0
|1
|0
|16
|20
|2
|14
|1
|3
|Clarkson
|3
|2
|2
|0
|13
|27
|18
|8
|6
|4
|Rensselaer
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|22
|26
|8
|11
|2
|St. Lawrence
|3
|3
|2
|0
|12
|20
|28
|4
|7
|4
|Brown
|3
|6
|0
|0
|10
|18
|25
|3
|9
|0
|Colgate
|3
|4
|0
|0
|9
|20
|16
|8
|9
|0
|Union
|3
|4
|1
|0
|8
|12
|20
|5
|9
|3
|Princeton
|2
|4
|0
|0
|7
|20
|24
|3
|9
|1
|Dartmouth
|2
|5
|0
|0
|7
|15
|28
|2
|8
|1
|Yale
|2
|6
|0
|0
|5
|12
|27
|3
|9
|0
___
Tuesday’s Games
Wisconsin 3, Yale 2, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Bowling Green 2, Yale 1
Mass.-Lowell at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Vermont at Rensselaer, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston U. at Brown, 2 p.m.
UMass at Union, 4 p.m.
Omaha at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
TBD at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack at Yale, 4 p.m.
UMass at Union, 4 p.m.
Omaha at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Cornell vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Rensselaer vs. Army at Tate Rink, 2:05 p.m.
Merrimack at Brown, 4 p.m.
Princeton at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
UConn at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Cornell vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Clarkson vs. Canisius at HarborCenter, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Princeton, 7 p.m.
