On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECAC Glance

The Associated Press
December 30, 2021 10:02 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 6 1 1 0 18 36 18 9 1 1
Harvard 5 2 1 0 17 30 20 6 4 1
Quinnipiac 5 0 1 0 16 20 2 14 1 3
Clarkson 3 2 2 0 13 27 18 8 6 4
Rensselaer 4 4 0 0 12 22 26 8 11 2
St. Lawrence 3 3 2 0 12 20 28 4 8 4
Brown 3 6 0 0 10 18 25 3 9 0
Colgate 3 4 0 0 9 20 16 8 9 0
Union 3 4 1 0 8 12 20 5 9 3
Princeton 2 4 0 0 7 20 24 3 9 1
Dartmouth 2 5 0 0 7 15 28 2 8 1
Yale 2 6 0 0 5 12 27 3 9 0

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green 2, Yale 1

Mass.-Lowell 3, St. Lawrence 2

Thursday’s Games

Rensselaer vs. Vermont at Gutterson Fieldhouse, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston U. at Brown, 2 p.m.

UMass at Union, 4 p.m.

Omaha at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

TBD at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Yale, 4 p.m.

UMass at Union, 4 p.m.

Omaha at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Cornell vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rensselaer vs. Army at Tate Rink, 2:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Brown, 4 p.m.

Princeton at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

UConn at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Clarkson vs. Canisius at HarborCenter, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Quinnipiac at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7

Colgate vs. Northern Michigan at Berry Events Center, 6:37 p.m.

Rensselaer at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Union at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence vs. New Hampshire at Whittemore Center, 7 p.m.

Clarkson vs. Merrimack at J. Thom Lawler Arena, 7 p.m.

Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 8:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|29 XR Collaboration & Training -...
12|30 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

COVID-19 booster shots being administered aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln