ECAC Glance

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Cornell 6 1 1 0 18 36 18 9 1 1 Harvard 5 2 1 0 17 30 20 6 4 1 Quinnipiac 5 0 1 0 16 20 2 14 1 3 Clarkson 3 2 2 0 13 27 18 8 6 4 Rensselaer 4 4 0 0 12 22 26 9 11 2 St. Lawrence 3 3 2 0 12 20 28 4 8 4 Brown 3 6 0 0 10 18 25 3 9 0 Colgate 3 4 0 0 9 20 16 8 9 0 Union 3 4 1 0 8 12 20 5 9 3 Princeton 2 4 0 0 7 20 24 3 9 1 Dartmouth 2 5 0 0 7 15 28 3 8 1 Yale 2 6 0 0 5 12 27 3 9 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Rensselaer 3, Vermont 2

Dartmouth 3, New Hampshire 1

Friday’s Games

Boston U. at Brown, 2 p.m.

UMass at Union, 4 p.m.

Omaha at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Yale, 4 p.m.

UMass at Union, 4 p.m.

Omaha at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rensselaer vs. Army at Tate Rink, 2:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Brown, 4 p.m.

Princeton at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

UConn at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Clarkson vs. Canisius at HarborCenter, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7

Colgate vs. Northern Michigan at Berry Events Center, 6:37 p.m.

Rensselaer at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Union at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence vs. New Hampshire at Whittemore Center, 7 p.m.

Clarkson vs. Merrimack at J. Thom Lawler Arena, 7 p.m.

Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Colgate vs. Northern Michigan at Berry Events Center, 6:37 p.m.

St. Lawrence vs. Merrimack at J. Thom Lawler Arena, 7 p.m.

Yale at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Clarkson vs. New Hampshire at Whittemore Center, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Union at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 7:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.