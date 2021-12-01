On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 15 13 2 0 0 26 60 32
Reading 15 6 4 4 1 17 42 51
Trois-Rivieres 14 7 7 0 0 14 49 45
Maine 14 6 6 2 0 14 46 47
Adirondack 15 6 8 1 0 13 40 57
Worcester 14 5 8 0 1 11 42 51

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 16 8 3 2 3 21 49 43
Orlando 17 10 6 1 0 21 53 51
Jacksonville 17 8 7 1 1 18 44 48
Norfolk 16 8 7 0 1 17 49 51
Atlanta 14 7 5 2 0 16 39 40
South Carolina 14 7 6 1 0 15 37 40
Greenville 13 6 7 0 0 12 37 36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 15 10 5 0 0 20 64 44
Fort Wayne 15 9 4 2 0 20 46 38
Cincinnati 15 9 6 0 0 18 50 41
Kalamazoo 13 8 5 0 0 16 44 42
Wheeling 14 8 6 0 0 16 52 48
Indy 15 4 9 1 1 10 43 56
Iowa 16 4 10 2 0 10 47 75

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 16 10 5 1 0 21 59 49
Idaho 17 10 7 0 0 20 49 41
Wichita 15 9 5 1 0 19 49 37
Rapid City 17 7 7 1 2 17 54 57
Tulsa 13 7 5 0 1 15 36 35
Allen 15 5 7 3 0 13 48 66
Kansas City 16 6 9 1 0 13 48 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Rapid City 4, Kansas City 2

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

