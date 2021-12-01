ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|15
|13
|2
|0
|0
|26
|60
|32
|Reading
|15
|6
|4
|4
|1
|17
|42
|51
|Trois-Rivieres
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|49
|45
|Maine
|14
|6
|6
|2
|0
|14
|46
|47
|Adirondack
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|40
|57
|Worcester
|14
|5
|8
|0
|1
|11
|42
|51
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|16
|8
|3
|2
|3
|21
|49
|43
|Orlando
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|53
|51
|Jacksonville
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|44
|48
|Norfolk
|16
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|49
|51
|Atlanta
|14
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|39
|40
|South Carolina
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|37
|40
|Greenville
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|37
|36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|15
|10
|5
|0
|0
|20
|64
|44
|Fort Wayne
|15
|9
|4
|2
|0
|20
|46
|38
|Cincinnati
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|50
|41
|Kalamazoo
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|44
|42
|Wheeling
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|52
|48
|Indy
|15
|4
|9
|1
|1
|10
|43
|56
|Iowa
|16
|4
|10
|2
|0
|10
|47
|75
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|59
|49
|Idaho
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|49
|41
|Wichita
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|49
|37
|Rapid City
|17
|7
|7
|1
|2
|17
|54
|57
|Tulsa
|13
|7
|5
|0
|1
|15
|36
|35
|Allen
|15
|5
|7
|3
|0
|13
|48
|66
|Kansas City
|16
|6
|9
|1
|0
|13
|48
|55
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Rapid City 4, Kansas City 2
Wednesday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Florida, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
