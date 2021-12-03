On Air: Agency in Focus
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 16 14 2 0 0 28 64 34
Trois-Rivieres 16 9 7 0 0 18 57 51
Reading 16 6 5 4 1 17 44 55
Maine 15 6 6 2 1 15 48 50
Adirondack 15 6 8 1 0 13 40 57
Worcester 15 6 8 0 1 13 45 53

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Orlando 19 11 7 1 0 23 57 57
Florida 18 8 5 2 3 21 55 51
Jacksonville 19 9 8 1 1 20 50 52
Norfolk 17 9 7 0 1 19 51 52
Atlanta 15 7 6 2 0 16 40 42
South Carolina 14 7 6 1 0 15 37 40
Greenville 13 6 7 0 0 12 37 36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 15 10 5 0 0 20 64 44
Fort Wayne 16 9 5 2 0 20 47 42
Cincinnati 15 9 6 0 0 18 50 41
Kalamazoo 13 8 5 0 0 16 44 42
Wheeling 14 8 6 0 0 16 52 48
Indy 16 5 9 1 1 12 47 57
Iowa 17 4 10 2 1 11 49 78

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 16 10 5 1 0 21 59 49
Wichita 16 10 5 1 0 21 52 39
Idaho 17 10 7 0 0 20 49 41
Tulsa 14 8 5 0 1 17 40 37
Rapid City 18 7 8 1 2 17 56 61
Allen 15 5 7 3 0 13 48 66
Kansas City 16 6 9 1 0 13 48 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 1

Trois-Rivieres 3, Florida 2

Tulsa 4, Rapid City 2

Friday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

