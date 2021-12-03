ECHL Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|16
|14
|2
|0
|0
|28
|64
|34
|Trois-Rivieres
|16
|9
|7
|0
|0
|18
|57
|51
|Reading
|16
|6
|5
|4
|1
|17
|44
|55
|Maine
|15
|6
|6
|2
|1
|15
|48
|50
|Adirondack
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|40
|57
|Worcester
|15
|6
|8
|0
|1
|13
|45
|53
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|57
|57
|Florida
|18
|8
|5
|2
|3
|21
|55
|51
|Jacksonville
|19
|9
|8
|1
|1
|20
|50
|52
|Norfolk
|17
|9
|7
|0
|1
|19
|51
|52
|Atlanta
|15
|7
|6
|2
|0
|16
|40
|42
|South Carolina
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|37
|40
|Greenville
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|37
|36
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|15
|10
|5
|0
|0
|20
|64
|44
|Fort Wayne
|16
|9
|5
|2
|0
|20
|47
|42
|Cincinnati
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|50
|41
|Kalamazoo
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|44
|42
|Wheeling
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|52
|48
|Indy
|16
|5
|9
|1
|1
|12
|47
|57
|Iowa
|17
|4
|10
|2
|1
|11
|49
|78
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|59
|49
|Wichita
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|52
|39
|Idaho
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|49
|41
|Tulsa
|14
|8
|5
|0
|1
|17
|40
|37
|Rapid City
|18
|7
|8
|1
|2
|17
|56
|61
|Allen
|15
|5
|7
|3
|0
|13
|48
|66
|Kansas City
|16
|6
|9
|1
|0
|13
|48
|55
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Orlando 4, Jacksonville 1
Trois-Rivieres 3, Florida 2
Tulsa 4, Rapid City 2
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Florida, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
