ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 18 14 4 0 0 28 67 41 Reading 18 8 5 4 1 21 51 58 Trois-Rivieres 17 10 7 0 0 20 63 54 Adirondack 18 9 8 1 0 19 51 61 Maine 17 6 8 2 1 15 50 58 Worcester 16 6 9 0 1 13 47 56

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Orlando 19 11 7 1 0 23 57 57 Norfolk 19 10 8 0 1 21 56 57 Florida 19 8 6 2 3 21 58 57 South Carolina 17 9 6 2 0 20 49 51 Jacksonville 19 9 8 1 1 20 50 52 Atlanta 17 8 7 2 0 18 45 47 Greenville 16 7 7 1 1 16 48 48

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 17 12 5 0 0 24 72 50 Fort Wayne 18 10 6 2 0 22 52 44 Wheeling 17 10 6 1 0 21 61 56 Kalamazoo 15 10 5 0 0 20 51 45 Cincinnati 18 9 9 0 0 18 55 52 Indy 18 6 9 2 1 15 53 60 Iowa 19 5 11 2 1 13 51 83

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 19 11 7 0 1 23 56 44 Tulsa 16 10 5 0 1 21 49 41 Wichita 17 10 6 1 0 21 54 44 Utah 18 10 7 1 0 21 62 56 Rapid City 20 8 9 1 2 19 62 66 Kansas City 18 7 10 1 0 15 51 62 Allen 16 5 8 3 0 13 49 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Reading 4, Newfoundland 2

Adirondack 4, Maine 1

South Carolina 4, Greenville 3

Trois-Rivieres 6, Florida 3

Toledo 4, Wheeling 3

Iowa 2, Fort Wayne 1

Norfolk 4, Atlanta 1

Indy 4, Cincinnati 0

Idaho 5, Kansas City 0

Kalamazoo 4, Utah 2

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Maine 1

Rapid City 4, Allen 1

South Carolina 2, Greenville 1

Wheeling 3, Indy 2

Tulsa 5, Wichita 2

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3

Monday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.