ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 10:09 am
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 18 14 4 0 0 28 67 41
Reading 18 8 5 4 1 21 51 58
Trois-Rivieres 17 10 7 0 0 20 63 54
Adirondack 18 9 8 1 0 19 51 61
Maine 17 6 8 2 1 15 50 58
Worcester 16 6 9 0 1 13 47 56

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Orlando 19 11 7 1 0 23 57 57
Norfolk 19 10 8 0 1 21 56 57
Florida 19 8 6 2 3 21 58 57
South Carolina 17 9 6 2 0 20 49 51
Jacksonville 19 9 8 1 1 20 50 52
Atlanta 17 8 7 2 0 18 45 47
Greenville 16 7 7 1 1 16 48 48

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 17 12 5 0 0 24 72 50
Fort Wayne 18 10 6 2 0 22 52 44
Wheeling 17 10 6 1 0 21 61 56
Kalamazoo 16 10 6 0 0 20 51 49
Cincinnati 18 9 9 0 0 18 55 52
Indy 18 6 9 2 1 15 53 60
Iowa 19 5 11 2 1 13 51 83

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 19 11 7 0 1 23 56 44
Utah 19 11 7 1 0 23 66 56
Tulsa 16 10 5 0 1 21 49 41
Wichita 17 10 6 1 0 21 54 44
Rapid City 20 8 9 1 2 19 62 66
Kansas City 18 7 10 1 0 15 51 62
Allen 16 5 8 3 0 13 49 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Utah 4, Kalamazoo 0

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

