On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 19 14 5 0 0 28 69 44
Trois-Rivieres 18 11 7 0 0 22 66 56
Reading 18 8 5 4 1 21 51 58
Adirondack 18 9 8 1 0 19 51 61
Maine 18 6 8 3 1 16 56 65
Worcester 17 7 9 0 1 15 54 62

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Orlando 20 11 8 1 0 23 59 61
Florida 20 9 6 2 3 23 62 59
Jacksonville 20 10 8 1 1 22 53 53
Norfolk 20 10 9 0 1 21 58 61
South Carolina 18 9 7 2 0 20 49 54
Greenville 17 8 7 1 1 18 52 50
Atlanta 18 8 8 2 0 18 46 50

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 18 13 5 0 0 26 76 50
Fort Wayne 18 10 6 2 0 22 52 44
Wheeling 18 10 7 1 0 21 66 62
Kalamazoo 16 10 6 0 0 20 51 49
Cincinnati 19 10 9 0 0 20 61 57
Indy 18 6 9 2 1 15 53 60
Iowa 20 5 12 2 1 13 51 87

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 20 12 7 0 1 25 59 44
Utah 21 12 8 1 0 25 73 66
Tulsa 18 11 6 0 1 23 59 48
Wichita 18 10 7 1 0 21 58 49
Rapid City 21 8 10 1 2 19 63 68
Kansas City 19 8 10 1 0 17 53 63
Allen 17 6 8 3 0 15 54 74

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Allen 5, Wichita 4

Utah 4, Tulsa 3

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Newfoundland 2

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|14 AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect
12|15 Demystifying Zero Trust with Leading...
12|15 An Increase in Nation-State...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding