On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 19 14 5 0 0 28 69 44
Trois-Rivieres 18 11 7 0 0 22 66 56
Adirondack 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 62
Reading 19 8 6 4 1 21 52 62
Maine 19 7 8 3 1 18 59 67
Worcester 18 7 10 0 1 15 56 65

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 22 12 8 1 1 26 66 59
Florida 21 10 6 2 3 25 69 62
Orlando 22 11 10 1 0 23 61 72
Norfolk 21 10 10 0 1 21 61 68
Atlanta 19 9 8 2 0 20 50 50
South Carolina 19 9 8 2 0 20 50 57
Greenville 18 8 8 1 1 18 56 56

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 19 13 5 0 1 27 78 53
Fort Wayne 19 11 6 2 0 24 55 46
Cincinnati 20 11 9 0 0 22 67 59
Wheeling 18 10 7 1 0 21 66 62
Kalamazoo 17 10 7 0 0 20 53 52
Indy 19 6 10 2 1 15 55 66
Iowa 21 6 12 2 1 15 54 89

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 21 13 7 0 1 27 62 45
Utah 21 12 8 1 0 25 73 66
Tulsa 18 11 6 0 1 23 59 48
Wichita 19 10 8 1 0 21 62 54
Rapid City 22 9 10 1 2 21 70 71
Allen 18 7 8 3 0 17 59 78
Kansas City 20 8 11 1 0 17 56 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Newfoundland 2

Adirondack 4, Reading 1

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Fort Wayne 3, Kalamazoo 2

Jacksonville 6, Greenville 4

Maine 3, Worcester 2

Atlanta 4, Orlando 0

Florida 7, Norfolk 3

Cincinnati 6, Indy 2

Iowa 3, Toledo 2

Allen 5, Wichita 4

        Read more: Sports News

Rapid City 7, Kansas City 3

Idaho 3, South Carolina 1

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 7, Orlando 2

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding