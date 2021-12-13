ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|21
|15
|5
|1
|0
|31
|78
|53
|Trois-Rivieres
|20
|12
|8
|0
|0
|24
|75
|65
|Adirondack
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|55
|62
|Reading
|19
|8
|6
|4
|1
|21
|52
|62
|Maine
|20
|7
|9
|3
|1
|18
|61
|71
|Worcester
|19
|8
|10
|0
|1
|17
|60
|67
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|22
|11
|6
|2
|3
|27
|73
|62
|Jacksonville
|22
|12
|8
|1
|1
|26
|66
|59
|Orlando
|22
|11
|10
|1
|0
|23
|61
|72
|Atlanta
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|58
|57
|Norfolk
|22
|10
|11
|0
|1
|21
|61
|72
|Greenville
|20
|9
|9
|1
|1
|20
|63
|64
|South Carolina
|20
|9
|9
|2
|0
|20
|51
|61
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|20
|13
|6
|0
|1
|27
|80
|56
|Fort Wayne
|20
|12
|6
|2
|0
|26
|62
|49
|Cincinnati
|22
|12
|10
|0
|0
|24
|72
|64
|Wheeling
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|71
|67
|Kalamazoo
|19
|11
|8
|0
|0
|22
|61
|61
|Iowa
|22
|7
|12
|2
|1
|17
|57
|91
|Indy
|20
|6
|11
|2
|1
|15
|57
|71
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|22
|14
|7
|0
|1
|29
|66
|46
|Utah
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|76
|67
|Tulsa
|19
|11
|7
|0
|1
|23
|60
|51
|Rapid City
|23
|10
|10
|1
|2
|23
|75
|73
|Wichita
|20
|10
|9
|1
|0
|21
|64
|58
|Allen
|19
|8
|8
|3
|0
|19
|63
|80
|Kansas City
|21
|8
|12
|1
|0
|17
|58
|75
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 5, Newfoundland 4
Kalamazoo 5, Indy 2
Greenville 3, Atlanta 2
Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 1
Allen 4, Wichita 2
Utah 3, Tulsa 1
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
