ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|21
|15
|5
|1
|0
|31
|78
|53
|Trois-Rivieres
|20
|12
|8
|0
|0
|24
|75
|65
|Adirondack
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|55
|62
|Reading
|19
|8
|6
|4
|1
|21
|52
|62
|Maine
|20
|7
|9
|3
|1
|18
|61
|71
|Worcester
|19
|8
|10
|0
|1
|17
|60
|67
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|22
|11
|6
|2
|3
|27
|73
|62
|Jacksonville
|22
|12
|8
|1
|1
|26
|66
|59
|Orlando
|22
|11
|10
|1
|0
|23
|61
|72
|Atlanta
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|58
|57
|Norfolk
|22
|10
|11
|0
|1
|21
|61
|72
|Greenville
|20
|9
|9
|1
|1
|20
|63
|64
|South Carolina
|20
|9
|9
|2
|0
|20
|51
|61
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|20
|13
|6
|0
|1
|27
|80
|56
|Fort Wayne
|20
|12
|6
|2
|0
|26
|62
|49
|Cincinnati
|22
|12
|10
|0
|0
|24
|72
|64
|Wheeling
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|71
|67
|Kalamazoo
|19
|11
|8
|0
|0
|22
|61
|61
|Iowa
|22
|7
|12
|2
|1
|17
|57
|91
|Indy
|20
|6
|11
|2
|1
|15
|57
|71
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|22
|14
|7
|0
|1
|29
|66
|46
|Utah
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|76
|67
|Tulsa
|19
|11
|7
|0
|1
|23
|60
|51
|Rapid City
|23
|10
|10
|1
|2
|23
|75
|73
|Wichita
|20
|10
|9
|1
|0
|21
|64
|58
|Allen
|19
|8
|8
|3
|0
|19
|63
|80
|Kansas City
|21
|8
|12
|1
|0
|17
|58
|75
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Toledo at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Orlando at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
