Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
December 14, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 78 53
Trois-Rivieres 20 12 8 0 0 24 75 65
Adirondack 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 62
Reading 19 8 6 4 1 21 52 62
Maine 20 7 9 3 1 18 61 71
Worcester 19 8 10 0 1 17 60 67

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 22 11 6 2 3 27 73 62
Jacksonville 22 12 8 1 1 26 66 59
Orlando 22 11 10 1 0 23 61 72
Atlanta 21 10 9 2 0 22 58 57
Norfolk 22 10 11 0 1 21 61 72
Greenville 20 9 9 1 1 20 63 64
South Carolina 20 9 9 2 0 20 51 61

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 20 13 6 0 1 27 80 56
Fort Wayne 20 12 6 2 0 26 62 49
Cincinnati 22 12 10 0 0 24 72 64
Wheeling 20 11 8 1 0 23 71 67
Kalamazoo 19 11 8 0 0 22 61 61
Iowa 22 7 12 2 1 17 57 91
Indy 20 6 11 2 1 15 57 71

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 22 14 7 0 1 29 66 46
Utah 22 13 8 1 0 27 76 67
Tulsa 19 11 7 0 1 23 60 51
Rapid City 23 10 10 1 2 23 75 73
Wichita 20 10 9 1 0 21 64 58
Allen 19 8 8 3 0 19 63 80
Kansas City 21 8 12 1 0 17 58 75

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Orlando at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

